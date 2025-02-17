Short Interest in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Grows By 20.3%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.78. 1,501,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Teradata by 75.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

