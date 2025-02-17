SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in January

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 1,127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWYUF

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF remained flat at $17.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,233. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Equities research analysts predict that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.1071 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.42%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.