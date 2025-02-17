Utility Stocks To Watch Now – February 17th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Eaton are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services like water, electricity, and gas to consumers and businesses. These stocks are known for offering stable dividend payments and are often considered defensive investments because the demand for utility services tends to be consistent regardless of economic conditions. Utility stocks are popular among investors seeking income and stability in their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $355.84. 68,000,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $406.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.78.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $479.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,823,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $491.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.14 and a 200 day moving average of $458.85. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.21. 3,174,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

