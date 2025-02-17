China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Update

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 1,076,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance

Shares of China Suntien Green Energy stock remained flat at $0.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. China Suntien Green Energy has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

