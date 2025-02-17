China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Update

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 1,076,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance
Shares of China Suntien Green Energy stock remained flat at $0.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. China Suntien Green Energy has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.41.
China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile
