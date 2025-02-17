Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 17th

Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the retail industry, which involves the sale of goods and services directly to consumers. These stocks represent ownership in companies such as department stores, supermarkets, clothing retailers, and e-commerce platforms, and their value may be influenced by factors such as consumer spending trends, economic conditions, and competition within the retail sector. Investors may choose to buy, sell, or hold retail stocks based on their analysis of these factors and the potential for growth or decline in the company’s performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $355.84. The stock had a trading volume of 68,000,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.78.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,828,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,424,872. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.70 and a 200 day moving average of $231.75. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $408.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,671,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,704,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $428.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.92. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $385.58 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

