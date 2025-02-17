KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,076,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,175,000 after purchasing an additional 414,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,141,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,614,000 after purchasing an additional 445,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,189,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,485,000 after purchasing an additional 493,264 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,034,024.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,497.64. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,859 shares of company stock worth $41,161,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

