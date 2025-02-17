68,343 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Hassell Wealth Management LLC

Hassell Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 168,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.19 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

