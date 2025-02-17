Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $55.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.