iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $51.01 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

