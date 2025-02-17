Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

