Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,144 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 125,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.