Systelligence LLC Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Systelligence LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after buying an additional 98,974 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,907,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20,675.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 74,638 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,684,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $221.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.67. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.66 and a one year high of $222.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

