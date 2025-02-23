Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 9,661 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $2,014,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 431.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 41.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.79, for a total transaction of $1,123,377.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 773,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,886,058.26. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Luftig sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $462,820.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $837,821.46. This represents a 35.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,082,504 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Down 2.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $123.77 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

