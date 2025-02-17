Systelligence LLC Has $9.07 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Systelligence LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,340,000 after acquiring an additional 217,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,007,000 after acquiring an additional 870,858 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,820,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,064,000 after acquiring an additional 103,828 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,772,000 after acquiring an additional 660,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $84,726,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $101.40 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.25.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

