Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,450 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.6 %

APH opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $79.39.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

