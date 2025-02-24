Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NU by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NU by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of NU by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $16.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

