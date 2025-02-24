Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Holdings Decreased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 61,021 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,583,000 after buying an additional 711,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 80,757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 321,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $22.40 on Monday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on LPG

Dorian LPG Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.