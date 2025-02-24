Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $89.46 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.08. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

