Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $303,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.33 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

