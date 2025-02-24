Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

NSC opened at $247.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,979.50. The trade was a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.11.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

