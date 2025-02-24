QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Sells $130,073.52 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.84.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
