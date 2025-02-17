Total Investment Management Inc. Makes New $925,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.