Americana Partners LLC Buys 1,820 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $172.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average of $165.39. The firm has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $148.90 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,239,273.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,600.27. This represents a 31.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

