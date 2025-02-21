Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

