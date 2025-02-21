Reviewing Magnera (MAGN) & Its Peers

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Magnera to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnera and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $702.00 million -$60.00 million -1.17 Magnera Competitors $4.94 billion $119.73 million 33.77

Magnera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magnera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Magnera Competitors 2.15% 8.13% 3.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Magnera and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 130 992 500 113 2.34

Magnera presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.47%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 21.24%. Given Magnera’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnera peers beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Magnera Company Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

