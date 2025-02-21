GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.75, but opened at $37.50. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 3,448,203 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

