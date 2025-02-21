Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 135.85% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.61 million. Dropbox updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. 7,915,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,961. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. Dropbox has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 137,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $4,131,844.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,413,313.30. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,602.60. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 900,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,195. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

