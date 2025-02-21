Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 135.85% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.61 million. Dropbox updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. 7,915,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,961. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. Dropbox has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dropbox

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 137,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $4,131,844.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,413,313.30. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,602.60. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 900,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,195. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.