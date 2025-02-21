indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

INDI stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $3.44. 4,940,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,345. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $693.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares in the company, valued at $79,092.81. This represents a 73.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $75,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,326. The trade was a 38.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,593 shares of company stock valued at $330,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Earnings History for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

