indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

INDI stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $3.44. 4,940,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,345. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $693.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares in the company, valued at $79,092.81. This represents a 73.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $75,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,326. The trade was a 38.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,593 shares of company stock valued at $330,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

