Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 398164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,291,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

