Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. Vipshop updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,630,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.