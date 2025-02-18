Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.650-6.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.460-1.520 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.80. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,180,523.36. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

