CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, Zacks reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. CoStar Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,701. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,784.24. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. StockNews.com cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

