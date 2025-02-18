ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 1,809,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,474. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69 and a beta of 0.89. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 722.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.