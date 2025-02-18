Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.22. 834,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $191,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,316.75. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

