Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $24.01

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Avalanche has a market cap of $9.93 billion and $341.95 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $24.01 or 0.00025057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 450,377,481 coins and its circulating supply is 413,707,981 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

