Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 46 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after buying an additional 1,782,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after acquiring an additional 988,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,431,000 after acquiring an additional 158,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,731,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,733,000 after purchasing an additional 85,401 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.12.

Deere & Company Trading Up 3.0 %

DE opened at $480.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $485.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

