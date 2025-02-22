Element Wealth LLC Acquires 80 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.3% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $566.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $511.97 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

