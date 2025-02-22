Element Wealth LLC Acquires 716 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

