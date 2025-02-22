Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 179,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.31.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $348.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.03. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $357.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

