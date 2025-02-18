BKM Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA COM opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.