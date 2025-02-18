Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $96,106.43 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,905.40 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $96,106.43 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.00332274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00009362 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,825,968 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

