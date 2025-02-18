Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $96,106.43 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,905.40 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $96,106.43 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.00332274 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00040094 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00009362 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000072 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,825,968 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
