Csenge Advisory Group Sells 323 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $183.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $158.90 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

