Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 723,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $104,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.86 and a 200-day moving average of $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

