Fuel Network (FUEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $48.34 Million

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Fuel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuel Network has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. Fuel Network has a market cap of $48.34 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,508.38 or 0.99951362 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,027.71 or 0.99448327 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fuel Network Token Profile

Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,043,767,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,089,917,892 tokens. The official message board for Fuel Network is forum.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official website is www.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network.

Fuel Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,043,557,961.23479448 with 4,087,715,643.26488792 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.01231601 USD and is down -13.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,663,942.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

