Cetus Protocol (CETUS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.98 Million

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Cetus Protocol has a market cap of $74.53 million and $18.98 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cetus Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cetus Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cetus Protocol

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,483,249 tokens. The official message board for Cetus Protocol is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. The official website for Cetus Protocol is www.cetus.zone. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol.

Cetus Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 660,463,937.6806238 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.11368415 USD and is down -8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $18,258,738.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cetus Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cetus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

