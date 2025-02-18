Hara Capital LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hara Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,745,858,000 after purchasing an additional 778,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,005 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,383,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $499,956,000 after purchasing an additional 332,576 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,892,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,660,000 after acquiring an additional 817,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 285,565 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.86%. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

