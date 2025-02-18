Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,682 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 184,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 618,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 349,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,100 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

