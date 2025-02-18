Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Holdings Raised by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 162.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

