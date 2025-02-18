Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces CFO Retirement and New Appointment

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: ESP) recently disclosed a significant change in its executive team through an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2025.

The company reported the retirement of Ms. Katrina Sparano from her roles as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective February 15, 2025. Simultaneously, Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. announced the appointment of Ms. Kaitlyn O’Neil as the new Principal Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective the same date.

Ms. O’Neil, aged 32, joined the company on January 6, 2025, bringing extensive experience in financial management. Prior to her tenure at Espey, she held roles at Octo Telematics North America, LLC, Precisely Holdings, LLC, and KPMG LLP, where she worked in financial planning, analysis, tax compliance, and mergers and acquisitions.

As a Certified Public Accountant, Ms. O’Neil has a solid background in various financial domains, including overseeing audits of publicly traded entities. It’s noteworthy that she is not related to Mr. David O’Neil, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

In addition to the regulatory filing, Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. issued a press release on the same day, confirming the transition in the financial leadership. The press release highlighted Ms. Sparano’s invaluable contributions to the company over her 20-year tenure, acknowledging her role in driving profitability and growth.

Mr. David O’Neil expressed his gratitude towards Ms. Sparano, recognizing her instrumental role in the company’s success. He also welcomed Ms. O’Neil to the executive team, emphasizing her financial expertise and leadership qualities that align with the company’s growth objectives.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., renowned for its innovative electronic solutions in the industrial and defense sectors, prides itself on its specialized military and industrial power supplies and transformers. Further information about the company can be found on their website at www.espey.com.

Potential investors seeking more information are encouraged to reach out to Ms. Kaitlyn O’Neil at [email protected]. The company advised caution regarding forward-looking statements, reminding stakeholders to exercise prudence when interpreting such statements.

The transition in the financial leadership of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. underlines the company’s commitment to sustaining its growth momentum and fostering financial stability in a dynamic market landscape.

