Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 66 Price Target at Citigroup

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 73 ($0.92) to GBX 66 ($0.83) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
VOD stock traded up GBX 0.96 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 66.38 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 55,772,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,609,336. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 63.06 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.50 ($1.00). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88.
About Vodafone Group Public
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.