Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 66 Price Target at Citigroup

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 73 ($0.92) to GBX 66 ($0.83) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD stock traded up GBX 0.96 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 66.38 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 55,772,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,609,336. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 63.06 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.50 ($1.00). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 330 million customers in 15 countries (excludes Italy which is held as a discontinued operation under Vodafone Group), partner with mobile networks in 45 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms.

